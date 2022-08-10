Crime Watch 8

Person dies after shooting at Marathon station at 79th, Michigan Road

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Aug. 10, 2022, to West 79th Street and Michigan Road. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Marathon gas station on the northeast corner of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road. The intersection is a commercial area that also has a bank, a coin laundry, and a couple of small outdoor malls.

IMPD initially reported the person was not awake or breathing. IMPD later clarified that the person was still alive and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available on the person shot, or a possible suspect.