Person in critical condition after shooting on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s north side Sunday, police say.

At 5:53 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at a residence in the 2400 block of West 66th Street. That’s a residential area near Michigan Street on the city’s north side. When officers arrived at the residence, they located a person with a gunshot wound.

The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released information on the injured person’s identity and have not made any arrests.

This story will be updated as more information is released.