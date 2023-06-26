Person in critical condition after shooting on city’s northwest side

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, police say.

At 10:33 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of W 27th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Street. That is an intersection on the city’s northwest side.

When officers arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of the injured person and have not released any information on possible suspects.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.