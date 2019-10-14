Downtown shooting injures 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a downtown shooting that injured one person.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania and Maryland streets around 5:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.

A person sustained a gunshot wound in an extremity and was awake and breathing, according to Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

No additional information was immediately available about the circumstances of the shooting or the person who was injured.