Person killed in fatal hit-and-run off Keystone Avenue near 25th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a person died Friday morning in a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s northeast side.
Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2600 block of North Keystone Avenue just north of Interstate 70 around 5:10 a.m. on a report of a “person down.”
That block residential area in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
IMPD said in a later update that investigators believe the accident was a “fatal hit-and-run” involving a pedestrian. IMPD has not said if anyone else was injured or what led up to the accident.
Multiple nearby streets will be closed while police investigate.
- 25th Street at northbound Keystone Avenue
- 28th Street at southbound Keystone Avenue
- 26th Street westbound at Keystone Avenue
News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.
