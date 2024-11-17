Person critically injured in hit-and-run at Lafayette Road, Kessler Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This story has been updated to include IMPD’s later update that the pedestrian was critically injured, not killed.

Indianapolis police say a person was critically injured in a hit-and-run on the near northwest side Sunday morning.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lafayette Road and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive around 7:50 a.m. to investigate an accident with injuries.

That’s in a business and residential area just north of West 16th Street.

IMPD said in an update later Sunday morning that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in crtitical condition.

It was unclear what kind of vehicle fled the scene, if anyone else was injured in the incident, or if traffic would be impacted.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for more information.