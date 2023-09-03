Person killed in hit-and-run incident on Indianapolis’ southwest side

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian late Saturday night on the southwest side, police say.

The name and age of the person has not been shared yet.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of Kelly Street and Lynhurst Drive in reference to a hit-and-run investigation.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the person, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police say traffic was impacted in this area for several hours. Police asked all drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternative route while they investigated the scene.

Investigators are working to gather further information regarding the incident. No suspect information has been released yet.

This hit-and-run makes the second incident where a person was killed in a crash on Saturday. The first occurred around 11 p.m. in the area of Kessler Boulevard and West 30th Street.