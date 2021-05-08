Crime Watch 8

Man killed in northeast side apartment complex

A person was killed in the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes housing complex on May 8, 2021. (WISH photo)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead following a shooting in a northeast side apartment complex Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 7152 Constitution Drive in the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes housing complex around 5:03 a.m. and found the man on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD originally said the man was critical. At 5:30 a.m., they said the man had died.

Officer Genae Cook says IMPD believe the man was at the complex for a small gathering.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

