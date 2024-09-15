Person killed in shooting near Beverly Hills Drive
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed Sunday in a shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 6:56 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Beverly Hills Drive. That is a residential area on the city’s northwest side. Officers arrived and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators did not immediately release any additional details on the incident.
News 8 is on the way to the scene.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.