Person killed in shooting near Beverly Hills Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed Sunday in a shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 6:56 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Beverly Hills Drive. That is a residential area on the city’s northwest side. Officers arrived and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional details on the incident.

