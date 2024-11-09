48°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
48° Indianapolis

Person killed in shooting near North Arlington Avenue

A line of yellow crime scene tape at the scene of a crime. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed Friday in a shooting on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Around 8:35 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of North Arlington Avenue. That is a commercial area on the city’s east side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A research boat will scan...
International News /
NASA astronauts won’t say which...
National News /
Southern California firefighters make progress...
National News /
‘WISHstory’ | Richmond Hill explosion
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary /
Veterans Day deals: Restaurants, retailers,...
News /
Thieves hit Beech Grove Firearms...
I-Team 8 /
Bloomington mayor reacts to racist...
I-Team 8 /
Indiana’s best political team: Economy,...
All Indiana Politics /