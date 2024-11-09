Person killed in shooting near North Arlington Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed Friday in a shooting on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Around 8:35 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of North Arlington Avenue. That is a commercial area on the city’s east side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.