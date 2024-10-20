Person killed in shooting near North Drexel Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side on Saturday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 9:24 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Drexel Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s east side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately provide any further information.