Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person killed in shooting near North Drexel Avenue

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side on Saturday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 9:24 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Drexel Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s east side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately provide any further information.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

American despair: In Arizona, high...
Election /
State trooper recovering after being...
Crime Watch 8 /
QB Leonard runs for 2...
College Football /
Judges punishing Jan. 6 rioters...
Election /
Clark has 4 TDs, Wright...
College Football /
VanVleet’s 3rd TD pass, with...
College Football /
Sullivan’s Steakhouse rolls out new...
Focus on Food Stories /
No. 16 Indiana routs Nebraska...
College Football /