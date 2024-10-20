Person killed in shooting near North Oxford Street

Scene of the shooting near the 100 block of North Oxford Street. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side on Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 10:24 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Oxford Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s east side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries. The victim was initially listed in critical condition.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

This is the second of two fatal shootings on Saturday night. The first shooting occurred near the 2000 block of North Drexel Avenue, about 3 miles northeast of the North Oxford Street shooting. Investigators did not provide information on a possible connection between the shootings.