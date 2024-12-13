Person killed in shooting near Treyburn Green Drive

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed in a housing subdivision on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Around 4:58 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Treyburn Green Drive on a report of a person shot. That is part of the Treyburn Lakes housing subdivision, which is a couple miles east of the I-465/U.S. 52 interchange.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.

This story will be updated when additional information is released.