Person killed in shooting near Treyburn Green Drive
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed in a housing subdivision on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
Around 4:58 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Treyburn Green Drive on a report of a person shot. That is part of the Treyburn Lakes housing subdivision, which is a couple miles east of the I-465/U.S. 52 interchange.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.
This story will be updated when additional information is released.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
