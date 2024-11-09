Person killed in shooting near West Michigan Street

Emergency lights on top of a police car at a crime scene. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed Saturday in a shooting on the city’s near west side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 5:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of West Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s near west side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was provided.