Person killed in shooting on near west side

Scene of the incident near the 900 block of Division Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a shooting on the city’s near west side Sunday, according to a news release by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 1:53 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Division Street. That is a residential area on the city’s near west side. Officers arrived and found a person with gunshot wound injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional information on possible suspects, the victim’s identity, or what caused the shooting.