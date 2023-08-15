Man killed in shooting on northeast side

A man was shot and killed in the 4200 block of North Edmondson Avenue on August 14, 2023. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Monday night on Indianapolis’ northeast side, police say.

The name of the man has not been shared yet.

Around 10:02 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of North Edmondson Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is in a residential area off 42nd Street near Shadeland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives are asking those in the area with security cameras to check their footage shortly before 10 p.m. to see if there are any suspicious vehicles or people.

No suspects have been named yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

This is the second fatal shooting to happen in Indianapolis on Monday.