Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 18-year-old Marion man

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Marion man was killed in a shooting in Marion Saturday night, Marion Police Department said.

Marion police officers were called to the 300 block of West 30th Street around 10:24 p.m. Friday.

Officers found Enrique Alcorta, 18, at the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest. Alcorta was transported to Marion General Hospital where he later died.

A person of interest in the shooting was identified and later located in the 3400 block of South Washington Street. The male individual was questioned by detectives early Saturday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS.