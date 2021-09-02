Crime Watch 8

Person of interest sought after 2 stabbed in Shelbyville

Amber Rasdall is wanted for questioning after two people were stabbed in Shelbyville on Thursday morning. (Provided Photo/Shelbyville Police Department)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelbyville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a person of interest after multiple people were stabbed Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to the 200 block of East Taylor Street on reports of multiple people stabbed. When they arrived to the scene they found two victims stabbed.

The victims were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions were not released.

Police have identified Amber Skylar Rasdall as a person of interest.

If you know Rasdall’s whereabouts or if you see her you are asked to call 911. Authorities are warning the public to be cautious around Rasdall because she is considered to be armed and dangerous.