Person sent to hospital after police shooting at Kokomo Goodwill store

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo police officer shot a person who displayed a handgun outside a Goodwill on Monday night, police say.

Kokomo Police Department said the officer was not hurt, but a male subject was taken to a local hospital.

The store is at 2258 E. Markland Ave. That’s east of State Road 931 off State Road 22/U.S. 35 on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Kokomo Police Department were called to the area around 6:36 p.m. after receiving calls about possible shots fired.

An officer, who police had not named on Monday night, arrived at the scene and found a male subject standing outside a truck in the parking lot of the Goodwill store, police said.

Trending Headlines

The person, who police had not named on Monday night, displayed a handgun, and the officer fired shots, injuring him. The officer called for medics to render aid, and the person was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

No information about the condition of the person shot was immediately available.