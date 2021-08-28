Crime Watch 8

Person seriously hurt when shot by police at apartments on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a police shooting happened Friday night along Madison Avenue on the city’s south side, authorities said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 8:22 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court. That’s in the Greentree Apartments off Madison Avenue north of Stop 11 Road.

No officers were injured in the shooting, IMPD said in a news release.

About 10 minutes after police responded, medics were sent to a gunshot scene in the same block.

In a tweet at 8:44 p.m. Friday, IMPD said, “There is no known threat to the community.”

IMPD said at the crime scene that all people involved have been identified, but the department spokesman provided no names.

No additional information was immediately available.