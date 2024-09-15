Search
Person seriously injured in shooting near Avacado Drive

Scene of the incident near the 6400 block of Avacado Drive. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was seriously injured Saturday night in a shooting on the city’s southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:22 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Avacado Drive. That is a residential area on the city’s southwest side. Officers arrived and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

The person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Investigators did not immediately release any additional information on the incident.

