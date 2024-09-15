Person seriously injured in shooting near Avacado Drive
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was seriously injured Saturday night in a shooting on the city’s southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 8:22 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Avacado Drive. That is a residential area on the city’s southwest side. Officers arrived and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.
The person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Investigators did not immediately release any additional information on the incident.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
