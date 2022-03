Crime Watch 8

Person shot along I-70 in Hendricks County

A person was shot on I-70 near Plainfield on March 25, 2022. (INDOT traffic cam)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A person is in the hospital after being shot along Interstate 70 in Hendricks County on Friday morning.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted at 10:49 a.m. deputies were responding to the 64 mile marker near Plainfield on a report of a person shot in the area of a rest stop.

Troopers, along with Deputies from Hendricks County have responded to the area of the eastbound rest park (64mm on I-70) to investigate a person shot. One adult has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital. A suspect is in custody More details will be released later — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 25, 2022

ISP says an adult was transported to a local hospital and a suspect is in custody.

No additional information was immediately available.