Person shot at Indianapolis’ Riverside Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police were trying to determine what led to a woman being shot Monday night shortly before the sun went down for Memorial Day in an Indianapolis park.

Capt. Don Weilhammer of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman went from Riverside Park to IU Health Methodist Hospital of her own accord, but investigators determined she was shot at the park. She was awake and breathing, Weilhammer said of the woman’s condition.

She was not immediately identified.

No one else was shot at the park, Weilhammer said.

IMPD was sent to a report of shots fired and another report of a person shot just before 8:50 p.m. Monday at the park, 2420 E. Riverside Drive. The park is along the White River northwest of downtown Indianapolis and about a mile east of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Police did not immediately provide additional information.

Police tape began going up near a basketball court at the park about a half-hour after the shooting.

Riverside has more than 800 acres, making it the second-largest park in Indianapolis. The park was set aside more than 100 years ago, around the turn of the 19th century to the 20th century. Today, the park includes a community center, a pool, and many amenities for sports including golf.