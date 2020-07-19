Juvenile hurt in shooting at Marion County Fair; ‘numerous juveniles arrested’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was shot Saturday night at the Marion County Fair, police say.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave., around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police said one person was found shot at the fairgrounds and was stable when taken to an area hospital.

No additional information about the identity of the person shot or the circumstances leading up to the shooting was immediately available.

The Marion County Fair kicked off on July 11 and is set to end on Sunday.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.