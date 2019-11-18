Person shot at Pizza Hut

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was stable after a Monday night shooting at a pizzeria on the city’s east side.

Police were called to a robbery in progress about 6:25 p.m. to the Pizza Hut at 2105 N. Mitthoeffer Road. That’s just south of I-70. Police found a person shot at the restaurant.

Aaron Hamer, a public information officer with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said aggravated assault detectives were going to the restaurant.

No information was immediately available on whether the person shot might be the shooting suspect or a victim. Police provided no additional information on whether a robbery had occurred.