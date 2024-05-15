Person shot by IMPD officers on northwest side; no officers injured

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 6300 block of Watercrest Way at 11:48 a.m. That's near West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road. (WISH PHOTO)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating a police shooting Wednesday on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD said on X, formally Twitter, that no officers were injured in the shooting.

In an email sent around noon from IMPD, officers arrived and located a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The person shot was reported to be “awake and breathing.”

Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.