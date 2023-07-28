Person shot dies after IMPD called to disturbance on near-northwest side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a disturbance with a weapon about 10:50 p.m. July 27, 2023, in the 600 block of Eugene Street.(WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with a gunshot wound has died after Indianapolis police were called to a disturbance with a weapon Thursday night on the near-northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the disturbance about 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Eugene Street. That’s in a residential area south of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

IMPD had initially listed the person who was shot as being in critical condition.

About 11:15 p.m., a police spokesperson was preparing to give more information to the news media from the crime scene.