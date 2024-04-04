Search
Person shot dies in residential area near downtown

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after being found shot Wednesday night in a residential area near downtown Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East New York Street. That’s a few blocks southeast of the North Split for I-65 and I-70 through the downtown.

IMPD was preparing to address the news media about the shooting. No additional information was immediately available.

