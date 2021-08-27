Crime Watch 8

Person shot dies in residential area near I-65/I-465 interchange

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a person shot shortly after 10:35 p.m. Aug. 26, 2021, to the 2900 block of Carson Drive. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Thursday night after found shot in a residential area on the southeast side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Carson Drive. That’s northeast of the I-65 and I-465 interchange.

IMPD found the person awake and breathing. About 25 minutes later, police said the person died.

No additional information on the shooting was immediately available from IMPD.

The person was the second to die in a shooting Thursday in Indianapolis. The other person died after a shooting reported just before 7 a.m. Thursday in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court on the northeast side.