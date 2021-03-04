Crime Watch 8

Person shot in Fishers housing subdivision

by: Gregg Montgomery
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A person was injured after a shooting Wednesday night, police said in a tweet.

The shooting happened in the 13600 block of Boulder Canyon Drive. That’s in the Seven Oaks housing subdivision near East 136th Street and Promise Road. The time the shooting happened was not immediately known.

According to the Fishers police, both of the people involved have been located, and there is no threat to the public.

Police say the one person injured received injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 317-773-1282.

