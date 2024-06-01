Person shot, killed at northwest side home off West 30th Street; IMPD investigating
Person shot, killed at northwest side home off West 30th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Skylar Lane around 7:15 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
That’s in a residential area off West 30th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive.
They arrived to find a person inside a house suffering a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD says they detained a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.
Detectives were expected to be on the scene for some time for investigation.
