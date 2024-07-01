Man found shot dead in car on Indianapolis’ southeast side off Minnesota Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead in a vehicle on Indy’s southeast side early Monday morning.

The name and age of the man hasn’t been released.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Minnesota Street around 5:15 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, police found the man suffering a gunshot wound inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says they were gathering information on what led up to the shooting. They didn’t provide any information on potential suspects.