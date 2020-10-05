Person shot on east side, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman person is in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue just before 11:45 Monday morning for a person shot report.

A woman in her mid-20s was driving when she was shot in the head, according to IMPD. After being shot, police said the woman hit a nearby vehicle.

Police have said the woman was shot by a male suspect. The suspect is not in custody.

The female victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.