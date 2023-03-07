Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person shot outside Lucas Oil Stadium; Convention Center locked down

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot Monday night outside Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis police say.

A large police presence surrounded the stadium as well as the nearby Indianapolis Convention Center after the shooting. The Convention Center has been locked down; employees there were asked to shelter in place. People were being asked to avoid the area.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:45 p.m. Monday to a person shot at the stadium at 500 S. Capitol Ave. A minute later, medics were sent to West South Street and South Missouri Street, just northwest of the stadium.

The condition of the person shot was not immediately available.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

First lady Jill Biden touts community college investments in Ivy Tech visit
Political News /
Indianapolis outlaws sale of dogs, cats, rabbits at pet shops
Local News /
Person dies, another hurt in shooting in neighborhood on northeast side
Crime Watch 8 /
Club Onyx gets thumbs-down from Marion County liquor board
I-Team 8 /