Person shot outside Lucas Oil Stadium; Convention Center locked down

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot Monday night outside Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis police say.

A large police presence surrounded the stadium as well as the nearby Indianapolis Convention Center after the shooting. The Convention Center has been locked down; employees there were asked to shelter in place. People were being asked to avoid the area.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:45 p.m. Monday to a person shot at the stadium at 500 S. Capitol Ave. A minute later, medics were sent to West South Street and South Missouri Street, just northwest of the stadium.

The condition of the person shot was not immediately available.