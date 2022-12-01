Crime Watch 8

Person with gunshot wound dies after found in residential area on near-northwest side

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with a gunshot wound has died after being found Wednesday night on the city’s near-northwest side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police and medics were called shortly after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to a “cardiac arrest” report and an incomplete 911 call from the 500 block of West 29th Street. That’s a residential area between I-65 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

IMPD told News 8 at the crime scene that detectives do not have a suspect.

Police had no immediate information on what led to the shooting, or whether the area is believed to be safe.

