Person with gunshot wound dies at Riley Hospital for Children

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with a gunshot wound died Wednesday at a downtown children’s hospital, Indianapolis police said as they corrected information sent earlier about another person shot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was notified minutes before 6:55 p.m. Wednesday of a person shot at Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive. The person was initially listed as being in critical condition before dying.

IMPD said its officers by 7:50 p.m. had been unable to find out where the shooting happened.

No information was immediately available on the person’s gender, age or identity.

IMPD had earlier informed the news media in error that the person who died had walked into Community East Hospital, 1500 N. Ritter Ave. A person with a gunshot wound walked into the east-side hospital sometime before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. That person was last known to be stable, IMPD said. No additional information has been provided on that shooting.

