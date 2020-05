Person with trauma dies at gas station on East 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with undisclosed trauma was pronounced dead Tuesday night in a commercial area along 38th Street on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a death investigation shortly before 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at 2719 E. 38th St. That’s the address of a Citgo gas station just east of North Keystone Avenue.

Homicide detectives are responding to the address.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.