Person with trauma found dead at apartments on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Tuesday morning after being found with trauma on the city’s near north side, police say.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street around 8:30 a.m. on a report of a death.

They arrived to find a person with injuries consistent with trauma. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police did not say whether the person was male or female, adult or child.

No additional information about the identity of the victim, the circumstances of the death or a possible suspect was immediately released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to called the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.