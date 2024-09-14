Peru man arrested after vehicle pursuit with Indiana State Police

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Peru man was arrested on Wednesday by Indiana State Police after a vehicle pursuit, according to a news release Saturday.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, an ISP trooper was patrolling on U.S. 31 near County Road 400 South in Fulton County when he attempted to stop a 2008 Silver Chevrolet Impala for driving left of center. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey T. Azbell, 58, of Peru, Indiana, initially stopped, but he fled during the traffic stop, leading the trooper on a pursuit through Fulton County.

During the pursuit, Azbell threw a substance from the vehicle, which was later found to be methamphetamine. A subsequent search of Azbell’s Chevrolet revealed controlled substanced.

During the investigation, the trooper observed indicators that Azbell was under the influence and administered field sobriety tests to Azbell. The trooper took Azbell to an area hospital for a certified test before being taking him to the Fulton County Jail.

Azbell was arrested and preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and reckless driving.