Peru woman arrested for drunk driving, crashing car with 3-year-old in backseat

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a Miami County woman Saturday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with her 3-year-old child in the backseat.

Courtney Blow, 29, of Peru, is facing felony charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a person under the age of 18 in the vehicle.

Police say around 9:22 p.m. Saturday, state troopers responded to the area of U.S. 31 and Blair Pike to try to locate a vehicle that had hit a utility pole and left the scene.

Shortly after, the trooper located the vehicle, a 2017 Kia, driven by Blow, near U.S. 31 and County Road 100 North.

During their investigation, troopers also located Blow’s 3-year-old child in the backseat.

Police say Blow showed visible signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests, and had a blood alcohol level of .263%

Blow was taken to a nearby hospital for official blood-alcohol testing. She was later taken to the Miami County jail but was released on a $300 bond. The child was released to the care of a family member.

She is also facing charges for neglect of a dependent and leaving the scene of a crash. An initial hearing is set for Tuesday.