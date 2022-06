Crime Watch 8

Petersburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

PETERSBURG, Ind (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a man Tuesday morning for possession of child pornography.

State police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, initiating an investigation of Bryan K. Robling, 33, of Petersburg.

A search warrant was granted, and Robling was arrested and was being held on bond at the Pike County Jail.

Additional charges relating to this investigation were pending.