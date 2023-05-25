Plainfield man arrested for possession of child pornography

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A three-month investigation led to the arrest of a Plainfield man Thursday for possession of child pornography.

In February, The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip alleging 34-year-old Frank Grecco lll was in possession of child pornography. ICAC began an investigation shorty after which led to detectives requesting a search warrant, which was subsequently granted by the Hendricks County Court.

The search warrant by ICAC, Indiana State Police, and officers from the Plainfield Police Department. Examinations of the devices were completed and presented to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Plainfield police issued and served an arrest warrant for Grecco lll Thursday.

Grecco lll was transported to the Hendricks County Jail for incarceration.