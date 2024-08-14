Plainfield man sentenced to 8 years for string of armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Plainfield man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after admitting guilt to a series of armed robberies that took place around Indianapolis in 2019.

Larry Gibson, 65, will serve an eight-year sentence followed by three years of probation after pleading guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5, 2019, Gibson robbed three different businesses.

On Aug. 24, an OfficeMax on East Washington Street; stole $320.

On Aug. 28, a CVS on Southeastern Avenue; stole $115.

On Sept. 5, a Wendy’s on Post Road; stole $276.

In court documents, employees stated Gibson brandished what appeared to be a gun and demanded cash.

Gibson was arrested on Sept. 6, 2019, and admitting committing each robbery. During a search of Gibson’s residence, officers found a toy gun that closely resembled a real firearm.

“Every person deserves to feel safe where they live and work. This defendant terrorized and threatened innocent employees and businesses for weeks,’ said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in a release “These frightening, senseless crimes have no place in our communities, and we are safer with this man behind federal prison bars. I am grateful to the FBI for ensuring that this criminal has been held accountable for his actions.”