Plainfield officer injures U-Haul theft suspect in gunfire exchange

A Plainfield, Indiana, Police Department officer and one of two suspects in a U-Haul theft exchanged gunfire on Sept. 11, 2024, in the 3400 block of West Morris Street in Indianapolis, sending the suspect to a hospital. (WISH Photo/Danielle Zulkosky)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Plainfield Police Department officer and one of two suspects in a U-Haul theft exchanged gunfire Wednesday night, sending the suspect to a hospital.

The police shooting was the second in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The injured man, who has not been publicly identified, suffered a dog bite and a gunshot wound to the leg. It was not immediately known if a police dog or another canine had bitten the suspect.

No one else was injured.

The computer-aided dispatch system that serves Marion and Hendricks counties dispatched a call about the chase at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Plainfield Deputy Police Chief Joe Aldridge says a Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigation initiated a police pursuit of a wanted felon in a stolen U-Haul truck. Aldridge did not know if the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was serving a warrant.

The pursuit began in Marion County and went into Hendricks County. Then it went from State Road 267 in Plainfield and onto I-70, ending when the suspect abandoned the U-Haul on the interstate west of Holt Road.

The two suspects exited and ran from the U-Haul parked on the shoulder of I-70.

One of them was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

The other suspect ran from I-70 and into the Crosspoint Power & Refrigeration business at the bottom of a hill from the interstate. At the commercial refrigeration business at 4301 W. Morris St., the suspect stole a box truck, rammed a garage door and a gate at the business, then made what Aldridge called “an aggressive turn” toward officers at the scene.

That was when the shooting happened.

The pursuit involved officers from the Plainfield police, the Marion and Hendricks counties’ sheriff’s offices, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and Indiana State Police. State police will handle the investigation, while Plainfield police has an internal investigation for the officer who fired a weapon. That officer was put on administrative leave, Aldridge says.

The shooting also came on the heels of a Plainfield police pursuit of a suspect on Aug. 30 that killed a 78-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man who appeared to not see or hear the police vehicle, although the crash remains under investigation.