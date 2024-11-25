43°
Agencies raid 3 Plainfield massage parlors in human trafficking probe

Massage businesses searched in Plainfield, Indiana

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Four police agencies and the Indiana Department of Revenue raided three Plainfield massage parlors on Monday on suspicions of promoting prostitution and possible human trafficking, the Plainfield Police Department says.

A news release from Plainfield police said that “individuals were safely removed from these locations, and their immediate needs are being addressed with the support of victim advocates that provide a continuum of care and support for survivors of human sexual trafficking.”

The search warrants were issued after community complaints about “allegations of corrupt business influence, promoting prostitution, racketeering, and possible human trafficking,” the release from Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge said.

No arrests were announced in the raids on Main St Day Spa, 2372 E. Main St.; Li Ly Spa, 712 W. Main St.; and Luna Spa, 2230 Stafford Road.

Participants in the raid included Brownsburg Police Department, Battle Ground Police Department in Tippecanoe County, Indiana State Police, and the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Anyone with information for police was asked to Detective Nic Wennen of Plainfield Police Department at nwennen@plainfieldpd.org or 317-754-5276.

