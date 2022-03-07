Crime Watch 8

Plainfield police seek help to ID man who robbed bank

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Plainfield police on Monday afternoon were seeking help to find a man who hours earlier robbed a Huntington Bank.

Plainfield Police Department responded at 11:43 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery at the bank, 2110 Stafford Road. That’s on the northwest corner of the Stafford Road intersection with State Road 267, also known as Quaker Boulevard.

No one was hurt in the robbery. No weapon was displayed during the robbery, police said.

No photos of the suspect were immediately available. The release described the man as 5-feet-10 or 5-feet-11. The man, believed to be in his 20s or early 30s, was wearing a white hoodie, dark pants, a dark baseball cap. The man had acne scars.

Police did not have a description of a vehicle associated with the robbery, the release said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Cpl. Justin Walker at 317-754-5321 or jmwalker@plainfieldpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Plainfield Police Department Crime Tip Line at 317-754-5200 or with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317- 262-8477.