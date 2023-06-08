Plainfield teenager injured in road rage shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager was shot after a road rage incident in Plainfield, police say.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Plainfield officers were dispatched to the area of Township Line Road and Bluewood Way on a report of a person shot. Upon arriving to the scene, officers located a male teenager who had been shot at least two times. Emergency services arrived and transported the teenage boy to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

Investigators believe the shooting began as a road rage incident involving a silver Dodge Charger with three to four black male occupants and a Silver Kia Optima with 3 white male occupants. Allegedly, words were exchanged between the occupants of both vehicles in the 2700 block of East Main Street. Both vehicles eventually ended up traveling west on Township Line Road between Smith Road and Bluewood Way when the driver of the Charger fired multiple shots through the open passenger window, which struck the Optima on the driver’s side rear area of the vehicle where the passenger that was injured had been sitting.

The Dodge Charger left the area and the Kia Optima drove to the area of Township Line Road and Bluewood Way, where police and medical personnel were called to the scene.

Police are looking for the suspects, who are described as three to four black males in a Silver Dodge Charger with front-end damage and having a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Plainfield Police Department crime tipline at 317-754-5200.