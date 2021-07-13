Crime Watch 8

Plainfield woman killed in I-70 hit-and-run

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run on I-70 early Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Just before 12:30 a.m. troopers were called to mile marker 79 on I-70 EB near Harding Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.

After arriving on the scene, troopers located 23-year-old Taylor Fletcher, of Plainfield, unresponsive and laying on the shoulder.

Fletcher was pronounced dead on the scene.

ISP said the vehicle and the driver were located a short time later.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.

