Police: Man dead after found shot at east-side motel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting inside a motel room on the city’s east side Sunday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 6850 E. 21st St. Sunday around 6 a.m. on reports of a person shot. That’s the address for the Budget 8 Inn motel on the city’s east side just west of Shadeland Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or said if a suspect has been identified. Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.