Police: 14-year-old boy used woman’s social media account to make terroristic threat

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy faces a criminal charge after he used a 63-year-old woman’s social media account to make a terroristic threat that led to the cancellation or suspension of school events on Thursday, police say.

Initially, the woman had been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after police entered her home about an hour after the threats were made Thursday, police say.

The boy was not named in a news release from Connersville Police Department.

The boy told police he made the post from the woman’s Facebook account. The release also said that evidence from internet service providers and “several technology retrieval efforts” backed up the boy’s statement.

The woman, Dena M. Scripture, is no longer charged with making the threat, but on Friday continued to face a misdemeanor charge for having drug paraphernalia in her home.

Also during a special weapons and tactics team’s service of a search warrant for the home, Ralph Hendrix, 47, of Connersville, had refused to exit, and he was charged with two misdemeanor charges relating to drug use, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

Police did not say how the woman and man were related to the boy, if at all.

The threat was made to the Fayette County School Corp., which has only said publicly that it’s working with law enforcement on the investigation.